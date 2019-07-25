Hisbah personnel arrest 24 suspects, confiscate 10 cartons of condom

The Hisbah Command in Jigawa says it has arrested 24 suspected commercial sex workers and their customers in a raid conducted in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

Hisbah Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that 14 of the suspects were prostitutes while the other 10 were those who patronized them.

The commander added that 588 bottles of beer, one jerry can of local beer popular called “Burkutu,” and 10 cartons of condom, were recovered during the raid in Sara village of the Local Government, carried out in collaboration with police personnel.

He said those arrested would be charged to court soon.

He commended the police for their cooperation and advised residents to stop engaging in immoral acts and other vices inimical to the society.

NAN recalled that similar operations had been carried out in Dutse, Gumel, Kazaure and Taura Local Government Areas, during which 84 suspects were arrested and over 37 cartons of beer confiscated.