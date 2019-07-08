HIV/AIDS: Society hopeful over national response

Coalition of Civil Society Network on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (COCSNHAN) on Monday expressed optimism in working with the new Director-General of NACA, Dr Gambo Aliyu, to achieve successful national response.

Mr Ikenna Nwakamma, the first Co-chairman of the NGO, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while congratulating the new NACA boss, appointed on July 3, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aliyu replaced the former NACA Director-General, Prof. Sani Aliyu, who resigned his appointment one year to the end of his tenure.

The co-chairman of the coalition said that “the new NACA chief’s exemplary leadership in the successful implementation of the National AIDS Indicator Impact Survey (NAIIS) was a testimony of his experience and competence.

“Given the strong leadership Impact Survey he showed in successful implementation of the National AIDS Indicator Impact Survey (NAIIS), we are confident that he will lead our National Response through the path of success.”

Nwakamma explained that as stakeholders worked toward achieving the global 95- 95- 95 HIV response target, the new director general should be assured that civil society networks would work with him.

He also assured the director-general of collaboration, particularly in the areas of accountability, quality monitoring and in strengthening the community component of National HIV response.

Coalition of Civil society Network on HIV in Nigeria is an umbrella body of 15 civil society network working to achieve adequate HIV response in Nigeria.

Until his appointment, Dr Gambo Aliyu, an Epidemiologist and Public Health Specialist, was the Chief of Party for the Nigeria Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, where he obtained Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in 1995 and later proceeded to University of Maryland to obtain PhD in Epidemiology in 2012.