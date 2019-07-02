House of Reps to commence e-voting July 3 – Gbajabiamila

House of Reps to commence e-voting July 3 – Gbajabiamila

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 2:32 pm


Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), on Tuesday announced that the House would commence electronic voting during plenary on July 3.

Gbajabiamila made the announcement at the commencement of plenary after two weeks of recess by members.

He said that the e-voting system would only be applied on some selected national issues to determine accuracy.

“The e-voting system will not be applied on all bills and motion but some selected national issues for accuracy,” he said.

The parliamentarian said that the system would ensure transparency and accountability as it would determine who voted for or against any national issue.

“Progress has been made and by tomorrow it will be fully operational,” Gbajabiamila said.

The speaker also said corridors and surroundings of the National Assembly Complex is now Wi-Fi enabled to aid legislators carry out research at all times from all locations.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    “Nobody is coming to take our land in Ekiti”- Fayemi
    58 mins ago

    N6.9b Fraud: “Fayose, You Can Have Your Passport, Return it 16 Sept”- Court
    1 hour ago

    UN expresses concern over slow development in Sahel region
    2 hours ago

    Olamide welcomes second son with partner
    2 hours ago

    Court remands 3 for beating policeman to death
    2 hours ago

    Mo Abudu’s daughter weds in California
    2 hours ago

    13 ships with petrol arrive Lagos ports
    2 hours ago

    Ethiopian Airlines clarifies alleged seizure of foreign currency at Addis Ababa Airport

    These Might Interest You...