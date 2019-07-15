How ‘gunmen’ kidnapped Siasia’s 76-year-old mother – Police

The police in Bayelsa have confirmed the early Monday abduction of 76-year-old Mrs Beauty Siasia, mother of former Super Eagles striker, Samson Siasia.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident in a statement in Yenagoa on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the second time the septuagenarian has been kidnapped in the last four years, having suffered the same fate in November 2015 and released 12 days later.

The woman was taken away by armed men around 2:00am from her home in the riverine Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Butswat said: “On 15 July, 2019 at about 0200hours, unknown gunmen who were heavily armed came through the waterways of the River Nun and invaded the residence of one Mrs Beauty Siasia.”

The police spokesman said the gunmen whisked her away through the waterways to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command and the command’s Tactical Team have visited the scene of the crime.

“The command in collaboration with other security stakeholders have launched manhunt to apprehend the criminals and rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.