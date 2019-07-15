How ‘new Christian convert’ kidnapped my 5-yr-old daughter – Mother

A kidnap suspect, identified as Ahmed, who allegedly abducted a five-year-old girl in Yenagoa, has demanded N1 million ransom, the victim’s mother, Mrs Williams Koyoye, has said.

Koyoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the girl, Peace, was abducted in their residence at Akemfa 1 on Wednesday by the suspect.

She described Ahmed as a new Christian convert and member of her church.

She, however, appealed to the suspect to release her daughter unconditionally, saying that her family could not afford the ransom.

She also appealed to security operatives to intensify efforts to rescue the girl.

Narrating the incident to NAN amidst tears, Koroye said that her daughter was abducted, while in the custody of her siblings.

She said that she went for a church programme on Wednesday evening but came back to discover that the little girl was missing.

She alleged that the suspect left the church programme for her house and allegedly tricked her children to gain access into house.

She said that he allegedly told the children that he was sent by their father to buy fuel, adding that he took the girl along with him.

Koroye said: “The man who did this is Ahmed. He hails from Sokoto and is our family friend, residing in our neighbourhood here at Akemfa 1.

“He is a new convert, who embraced Christ and has been our acquaintance and member of our church, the children know him and believed him.

“When I came back and they told me that Ahmed took the girl, we immediately checked his house and discovered that he has left.

“He had earlier asked me to give him my phone to take photographs with.

“It was when it became clear that he absconded with my baby that I realised that he deceived me in order to take my phone along with my baby.

“It was when my husband came back and said he did not send Ahmed on any errand that it became clear that he was up to a sinister plot.

“He later called and asked for N1 million. I am surprised because he knows that we cannot raise that money.

“So we are praying for God to intervene so Ahmed can release my daughter unconditionally.”

When contacted, SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer in Bayelsa, said that the command had commenced investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

Butswat said that no arrest had so far been made.