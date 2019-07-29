Human trafficking: Clergy harps on servanthood

Venerable Oludare Otoki, Vicar, St. Mathew’s Anglican Church, Maitama, on Sunday called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of servanthood to fight human trafficking in the country.

Otoki made the call during a sermon at a special thanksgiving service organised for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Abuja.

He said that prayers had been made to God to give Nigeria a servant leader that would take the country to a greater height.

According to the Vicar, the country needs a servant leader to motivate it into greatness.

“Nigerians need to sit down and think, we need the re-engineering of a good servant leader that will repair this country.

“A servant leader that will motivate Nigeria to greatness, a leader with God’s heart that will fix it well, we need a servant like father Abraham of the Bible,’’ he stressed.

Otoki called on all Nigerians to learn how to be a servant while working for God, and to learn how to thank God in whatever situation they found themselves.

According to him, what NAPTIP is doing in the fight against human trafficking is in consonant with the principles of the Bible.

He said that human trafficking was synonymous with kidnapping, which is presently ravaging the country.

“The country needs serious prayers to end all the problems confronting her.”

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of the agency urged Nigerians to report any case of human trafficking within their domain.

She said that the church service was also to educate Nigerians and to enlighten them on the dangers of human trafficking.

She said that the recent tactics used by the human traffickers was to place job advert in whatever medium they preferred thereby drawing the attention of Nigerians to apply for fake job openings.

Okah-Donli called on Nigerians not to apply for jobs they were not sure about, adding that some of these human traffickers end up using the victims for ritual killings.

According to her, NAPTIP will continue to partner with faith based organisations such as Churches and Mosques all over the world to continue to expose the trend used by the human traffickers.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thanksgiving service was to commemorate the 2019 World Against Human Trafficking Day slated for July 30.

The thanksgiving service was also to thank the Almighty God for how far he has gone with the agency in the fight against the menace of human trafficking.