“I Am Sorry , Please Forgive Me”- Senator Ishaku Abbo

Senator Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa North) has apologized to all Nigerians, the Senate, his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his family, friends, Nigerian women, Bibra (the lady he assaulted) and her family for his action towards her, which has, according to him “brought immense discomfort in our body polity.”

The Senator set the social media ablaze recently when, as a Close Circuit Television footage showed, he beat up a lady at an Abuja sex toy shop. His action attracted condemnations, even from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of his party, PDP. Atiku, among others, advised him to tender an unreserved apology to the victim and Nigerians.

Below is his apology statement

“It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo (SIA) profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.

I personally apologize to Bibra and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.

Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times.

Thank you and God bless.”

Senator Ishaku Abbo (SIA)

Adamawa North