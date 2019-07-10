I was arrested, not kidnapped, says Amanyanabo of Oporoama

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt.

Tobotamuno Dick, the Amanyanabo of Oporoama community in Asari-Toru local government area in Rivers State, whose brother, Tonye, claimed was abducted by unknown gunmen in Police uniform from his Port Harcourt residence at about 7pm on Monday, 1 July has denied that he was kidnapped.

The monarch who was a former caretaker committee Chairman of Asari-Toru local government after regaining his freedom explained that he was actually arrested by detectives from the Force headquarters, Abuja, based on a petition filed against him by a business partner.

Tobotamuno explained that he had an issue with a business partner who filed a petition against him at the Police Force Headquarters Abuja. He said that based on that, he was invited by the Police for investigation into the matter.

“I had an issue with my business partner who filed a petition against me. I was invited to Police Headquarters, Abuja. But before I could go and honour the invitation, the Policemen some in uniforms and others in mufti arrived my residence,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler said he was taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, before he was taken to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

However, he explained that the commando style adopted by the Police Operatives to carry out his arrest and the manner he was whisked away caused panic among his domestic staff who may have alerted members of his family.

“I have made statement to the Police concerning the petition and I have been granted bail”.