I will use amnesty model to tackle insecurity if elected – Alaibe

The pioneer Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty for Niger Delta militants, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, has said he would deploy the amnesty template to tackle insecurity in Bayelsa if elected governor.

Alaibe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that his blueprint for youth development would address cultism and drug addiction, thereby reduce crime.

He said that his aim of joining gubernatorial race in Bayelsa was to facilitate economic development and prosperity of the state.

Alaibe, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said that he would use his experiences in private and public sectors to effectively invest capital to drive sustainable infrastructure development.

The former NDDC boss said that his administration conceived construction of the 97.6km Ogbia-Nembe Road jointly funded by government and the private sector.

“The rate of crime in Bayelsa is of great concern to me as a parent; this is not the time to apportion blame; somebody has to take responsibility to reform the youth because they are our children.

“We need to disarm them, demobilise, rehabilitate and reintegrate them into the society; with my inherent capacity to solve social problems, this can be tackled in six months.

“My plan for the state is very detailed, robust and anchored on unlocking the maritime potential of Bayelsa to create jobs and wealth.

“I shall be unveiling my plans to the people of Bayelsa as well as the key players in the economy as soon as I return my nomination forms ahead of the Sept. 3 primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Alaibe said.

NAN reports that Alaibe, alongside 14 others, has purchased the expression of interest form of the PDP to run for governorship primary election of the party ahead of the Nov. 16 governorship poll in the state.

Other aspirants who have collected the PDP nomination form include Dr Ayawei Nimbofa, Chairman of Bayelsa Board of Internal Revenue; a former cabinet member in the state, Mr Reuben Okoya; and an ex-militant leader, Great MacIver.

The others include the incumbent Deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah, a businessman, Kenebi Okoko; a former Commissioner for Works and Transportation in the state, Mr Franklin Osaisai; and Chief Benson Agadaga.

Rep. Fred Agbedi, Sen. Douye Diri (Bayelsa Central), Chief of Staff Government House, Mr Talford Ongolo; and Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, have also collected the form.

On the part of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has picked the expression of interest form.