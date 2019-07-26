IGP cautions against false information

Friday, July 26, 2019 4:55 pm


IGP Mohammed Adamu


The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned the public against circulating unsubstantiated security advisories that could create undue fear and apprehension in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja, that Adamu gave the advice at the backdrop of violent protests by Shi’ite group in Abuja.

Mba said the IGP had ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the proactive measures, including aerial surveillance of major cities, have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He said that Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide had been mandated to ensure customised security arrangements.

The FPRO explained that the idea was to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace in their respective area of responsibilities.

He added that the IGP had also advised all would-be protesters to ensure that they expressed their grievances within the ambit of the law.

“This is to ensure that the constitutional rights of other citizens are not infringed upon or that they do not cause breach of public peace,” he said

