I’ll Relaunch Operation Burst for Effectiveness – Gov. Makinde

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 7:56 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde with the Commander of Operation, Brigadier-General Oluyinka. O. Soleye and others

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday July 17 2019, reiterated his commitment to support the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, codename, Operation Burst, to carry out its duties effectively stressing, “We will provide the resources they need”.

Makinde, who stated this during a courtesy visit he paid to the headquarters of the outfit pointed out, “As Governor, it is my responsibility to ensure that every resident in Oyo State is assured of security of their life and property. Without security, there can be no meaningful development”.

The governor assured that his administration would turn around the security architecture of Oyo State in order to open up the state for foreign investors adding that he was ready to relaunch the agency within his first 100 days in office.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the good work you have been doing in this state. For us in Oyo State, you have allowed our people to have confidence in your outfit. I asked people to give me complaints about the outfit but they were neither here nor there. This administration has four main pillars, with Agriculture value chain as a key aspect to promote foreign investment. But we will be very limited in our drive if people come here and they do not have a conducive atmosphere to do their business. What is there for us to do is to redesign the security architecture to ensure adequate security for our people. Nobody will invest in an atmosphere of insecurity”.

He concluded, “The challenge of herdsmen and farmers, kidnapping, killings will basically make the environment more challenging. We appreciate the fact that if we want to achieve all the other pillars we have mentioned, the security needs to be taken seriously. We have a lot of work to do as regards security. I am in a hurry to bring investors to Oyo State and I want them to see a new dawn and a new Oyo state. I am disposed to beefing up this outfit and ensuring that you have enough men to help you and you can always count on us that we will take your welfare seriously”.

