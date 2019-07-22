Ilorin-based lawyer arraigned for alleged land fraud

An Illorin-based legal practitioner, Akeem Jimoh, has been arraigned before a Kwara State High Court over alleged land fraud and obtaining money under false pretense.

Jimoh who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin, had filed a no-case-submission before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar.

Counsel to the defendant, A. Amuda (SAN), who insisted that there was no evidence linking his client to the offence, urged the court to grant the application and discharge him.

Counsel to the EFCC, Sessan Ola, however urged the court to dismiss the application and order the accused to enter into his defence.

Ola argued that the evidence of four prosecution witnesses linked the defendant to the crime, and insisted that the defendant has a case to answer.

“It is settled in law that a no-case-submission can only be upheld when the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses have seriously been discredited.

“The evidence of prosecution witnesses and extra judicial statements of the accused have indicted him on the allegation of fraud and obtaining money under false pretence,” he said.

The EFCC counsel further argued that there are evidence before the court that the defendant sold the land in question to two different people without the knowledge of original owner.

“That evidence is enough to warrant the accused person to open his defence,” he added.

Delivering ruling in the no case submission, Justice Abdulgafar said: “I have considered the arguments of the parties, the evidence before this honourable court shows that the defendant sold the land in question in 2006 and resold it in 2011

“This account alone shows that the defendant has explanations to make, the no-case-submission is hereby overruled, the accused person is called upon to open his defence,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Abdulgafar, adjourned the case till July 25, for the defendant to open his defence.