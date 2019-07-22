Fear of Epidemic Outbreak Grips Ohogua IDP Centre

Palpable fear of imminent outbreak of epidemic has gripped the International Christian Centre for Missions (ICCM), in Ohogua, Ovia North-East local government area of Edo state.

The centre is a facility where thousands of victims of Boko Haram insurgency and other disadvantaged persons picked from the streets are being accommodated.

When a team of doctors under a non-governmental organization (NGO), Doctors Time-Out, visited the facility, it was discovered that the facility lacks essential drugs for malaria and antibiotics to take care of the over 4,000 inmates of the place.

The doctors had gone to the facility to de-worm the inmates, provide other medical assistance and take over the training of eight students from primary and secondary section of the school.

It was further discovered that the facility is also in short supply of sanitary pads for growing teenage girls who are advancing from puberty stage.

President of Doctors Time-Out, Dr. Osezua Oamen, told journalists that they​ decided to do what they did as part of their service to humanity.

He urged other individuals, corporate organizations, government and others, to do more for the facility.

He said; “What made us to come here to mark our fourth year anniversary is because of the unpalatable situation here. Most of the children here are orphans, some have parents, some don’t even know where their parents are.

“The situation is quite disheartening. Being doctors, we are humanists and this is one charitable work that we do, it is called Doctors Time-Out. You take time out of your busy schedule to sit with your friends and relax but while doing that you think of how you can better your society. In this place, they need all the help they can get.

“So, when we did a need assessment, because we are doing self-funding for now, we said in our little way, we will come here and pick eight persons; four in the primary school and four in the secondary school, made up of two boys and two girls in each category and decided to from now on, take care of their schooling. They don’t have tuition fee, education here is free, but we want to be responsible for their books, uniform, sandals and other needs in their education and we hope to take them to the tertiary education so that they can achieve whatever potentials they have.

“Government cannot do it alone, we appeal to orgnisations, individuals, they can come and picke one child and say okay from now on we will take care of the needs of this child and so on.”

Pastor Evelyn Onigie, who responded on behalf of the management of the facility, lauded the initiative of the doctors. She however appealed for more support from the public.

She said “Thank God for the de-worming these doctors are doing now. As I am talking to you now, we don’t have any anti-malaria drugs, we don’t have any antibiotics.

“You can see a lot of young girls here, we need sanitary pads, we need soap for bathing, disinfectants. Everything that is good for people out there are needed here. We appeal to people, individuals, NGOs, churches, to come and help us,”