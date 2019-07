His Excellency, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State graces the graduation ceremony of two sisters, Hassana Jafiya, 1st Class Honours in Accountancy (R) and Husseina Jafiya, 2nd class Honours (Upper) in Law (2nd L) and their father, Mr Shehu Jafiya (L) at the University of Leicester, United kingdom on Friday.

