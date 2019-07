China’s leading energy and chemical company , Sinopec said it had built the world’s largest atmospheric tower for Dangote Refinery. The piece of equipment, according to The Guardian, is designed to process crude oil. Aliko Dangote plans to spend $12-14 billon dollars in the refinery situated in Lekki Free Trade Zone Lagos and the commencement of production by the 650,000 barrels per day Refinery is scheduled for 2020.

Related