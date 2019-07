Colonel Kenneth Elemele was among those that Boko Haram ambushed and killed yesterday. His son will pass out at Airforce secondary school, Iyana Offa, Ibadan, today.

The son never had slightest idea when he woke up yesterday that he will be fatherless today.

May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.

Credit: R. Moses (FB). *Photos: Wale Iyaniwura