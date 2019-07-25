INEC inaugurates survey group on 2019 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated a study group on curvey of critical issues and challenges on the conduct of the 2019 general elections.The commission announcef this in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Thursday in Abuja.

Osaze-Uzzi said that this was part of the interest in a more scientific approach to the assessment of issues and challenges faced in the conduct of the general elections.

He said that the survey entitled: ‘’TEI Survey on Critical Issues and Challenges that Have Impacted On The Conduct, Outcome and Performance of INEC in 2019 General Elections’, would be conducted under the auspices of The Electoral Institute (TEI).

Osaze-Uzzi said that Prof. S. S. Muhammad of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto would also serve as lead Resource Person in the survey.

He stated that the survey which would take about a month would involve field work, to data analysis and presentation of report of findings to the INEC.

”This is designed to interrogate issues that are pertinent to successful strategic planning, implementation and execution of INEC’s activities in the conduct of the 2019 general elections,” he said.

He quoted Director General of the TEI, Dr Sa’ad Umar as saying that the objectives of the survey is ‘’to generate empirical facts from the perspectives of Nigerian citizenry on issues that have impacted on the conduct of the general elections.