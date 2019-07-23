INEC tenders final exhibits to Abia governorship election petition tribunal

INEC tenders final exhibits to Abia governorship election petition tribunal

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:15 am


Justice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday tendered its final exhibits to the Abia Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia.

The exhibits were tendered by Counsel for INEC, Mr Emeka Eze, and they included forms EC8A and EC8B which, he said, contained the polling and ward unit results of the 17 local government areas of Abia.

Eze, after tendering the documents, asked for adjournment to enable the commission to seek for its remaining witnesses.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, granted his prayer and adjourned sitting to Thursday, July 25.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC opened its defence last Thursday as first respondent in a suit filed by Dr Alex Otti, the 2019 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Otti and APGA closed their case last Tuesday, while INEC was given 10 days to close its defence.

Otti and his party are seeking the cancellation of the poll’s result in 14 of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia. They alleged that the process, which produced Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party, was marred by massive irregularities.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    S. African president lauds socio-economic progress recorded in 25 years of democracy
    32 mins ago

    Nigerians deserve more under Next Level agenda — Omo-Agege
    43 mins ago

    U.S. government imposes visa restrictions on saboteurs of Nigeria’s democracy
    1 hour ago

    Toastmasters International preaches good Leadership
    1 hour ago

    EFCC seeks DPR’s support in disposal of forfeited petroleum products
    4 hours ago

    Extinction of voluntary associations​ to blame for upsurge in human trafficking – Mrs. Obaseki 
    5 hours ago

    FG set to boost domestic production of milk– Emefiele
    5 hours ago

    Medical researcher seeks improved funding for healthcare

    These Might Interest You...