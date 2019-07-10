INEC wants court to disqualify counsel to man caught with fake PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday prayed a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area (LGA) to disqualify Adama Musa, Counsel to a man allegedly caught with fake Voters Card.

Samuel Alebuara, Counsel to INEC in a motion, argued that Mohammed Iyoda, was arrested while issuing fake Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

According to Alebuara, Musa is a staff of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and is not supposed to engage in private practice.

“This was in line with the roles of professional code of conduct that forbids public officers to engage in private practice,’’ he said.

The counsel to INEC, however, explained that the accused was arrested in Aug. 30, 2018 in Karu with fake PVCs in Alibi Shopping Mall Mararaba by the men of the Department of State Service following intelligence report.

He also alleged that the accused was arrested for issuing fake PVCs to unsuspecting voters and collecting N500 from indigenes and N1000 from non-indigenes.

“The DSS arrested the accused with a laptop, printer and other gadgets for the registration of the fake cards.

“The accused was arrested in a registration centre not accredited by INEC,” the counsel added.

He therefore said that the offense contravened the provisions of sections 117 paragraph H and I of the electoral act.

In his arguments, Musa, counsel to the accused prayed the court to disregard the allegation against him adding that it was a mere accusation.

After listening to arguments by the counsel, Magistrate Patrick Ekpu adjoined the case until Aug. 13, to enable INEC prove that the counsel to the accused was a staff of the EFCC.