Insecuritu: Nasarawa Assembly calls for peace summit

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed a resolution urging the state government to organise peace and security summit on insecurity in the state.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, read the resolution after debate on a motion on insecurity brought by Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Daniel Ogazi, at plenary in Lafia.

The speaker said that the importance of peace to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the resolution.

“The issue of peace and security is very important to the development of the society.

“It is on this note that we are urging Gov. Abdullahi Sule, as a matter of urgency to organise security summit.

“The state government should assist security agencies with necessary logistics.

“The government should also identify local vigilante and encourage them for effective service delivery as well as to checkmate the rising security challenges in the state,’’ he said.

Earlier, Ogazi (APC-Kokona East) had while moving the motion, disclosed that in one of the kidnappings across the state, a businessman was abducted in Kokona.

Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP-Kokona West) seconded the motion, and expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the state.

He urged the government to do the needful in that direction.

After contributions by members, the House unanimously passed a resolution on the need for the state government to address the insecurity in the state.

