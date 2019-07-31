Insecurity: Edo lawmaker urges state, LG govts to strengthen vigilante groups

A member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Nosayaba Okunbor, has called on the state and local governments to strengthen vilgilante groups in the various communities with a view to curbing the worsening cases of insecurity.

Okunbor who represents Orhionmwon East Constituency in the House, made the call on Wednesday, during plenary.

His call was sequel to a consequential motion under matter of urgent public importance on the high rate of insecurity in Akoko-Edo and the state at large, moved by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Yekini Idiaye.

Okunbor in his contribution, said insecurity in the state has gotten to a stage where the state and local governments​ have to look inward and strategise ways to strengthen various vilgilante groups in the state.

Earlier while moving the motion on the high rate of kidnapping in Akoko-Edo, the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idaiye, noted that the people of Akoko-Edo are peasant farmers who go about their normal farming​ businesses to earn their living.

“The majority of the vast farmlands have been taken over by herdsmen who kidnap, maim and kill our people on regular basis.

“Akoko-Edo people no longer go to farms for fear of being attacked by criminal herdsmen, thereby bringing untold hardship to our people,” Idiaye said.

The House thereafter resolved that the State Commissioners of Police and the Inspector-General of Police should as a matter of urgency, put machinery in motion to stop further attack on the people.

It also urged the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to take steps to immediately overhaul and reorganise its surveillance department with a view to arresting the hoodlums.

The State government in collaboration with the local government should set up Edo Vigilante Corps in the state to compliment the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to tame these hoodlums.

The resolution also urged government to make more patrol vehicles available to the joint task force and other security personnel.

Meanwhile, the House has received a letter for Governor Godwin Obaseki, requesting the House to confirm three more nominees as commissioners in the state.

The nominees are Joseph Eboigbe, John Inegbedion and Akinola Agbaje.

Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of Chairman, rules, business and Government House committee not later than August 5.