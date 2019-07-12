ISI Hijab Crisis: Muslim Parents File 11 Fresh Charges against UI

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Some Muslim Parents in the International School, Ibadan, owned by the University of Ibadan, UI, have filed 11 fresh charges at the High Court, Ibadan aiming at securing a legal pronouncement that will allow their daughters to wear hijab on their school uniform.

The parents, who filled the petitions under the aegis of ISI Muslim Parents Forum, also stated that it has submitted petitions to relevant authorities concerning the matter.

Among the authorities the forum submitted petitions to are: the National Human Rights Commission, Abuja, Director-General of DSS, the Inspector-General of Police, the Ministry of Education and Management of the University of Ibadan.

Addressing journalists after staging a protest at the Bodija Housing Estate Mosque, Bodija, Chairman, ISI Muslim Parents Forum, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Balogun pointed out that all efforts to settle the matter amicably out of court had proven abortive.

He lamented the position of the management of the school for refusing to shift ground as well as insisting on maintaining the status quo on the uniform stressing that they would resist any attempt to deny their children their fundamental rights.

Balogun stated, “The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given everyone the guarantee and any attempt to deny any of our children of any of such fundamental human right will be resisted legally, legitimately and peacefully. We have two appellate judgments in the case of Lagos and Ilorin in support of hijab right and we are just awaiting the judgment of the Supreme Court on it. We expect that as a Nigerian and in a public-owned school, even if it is a privately owned school, you have to obey the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He added, “It is my pleasure and honour to announce to you that we have re-filled our case against the University of Ibadan. We have re-filled our case against the management of ISI. We have re-filled our case against Mrs Phebean Olowe and we have re-filled our case against the DVC (Academic), Prof E.B. Ekanola. They would have been served the court proceedings by now. We have filled 11 different cases in line with the details of the courts. We had three meetings to settle out of court, we shifted ground and asked them to tell us the mode of dressing the school wants in terms of shape, mode, colour, size and others, but they are saying, no, the status quo must be maintained. But in the school rules and regulations of ISI, there is nothing there other than section 7 that says that student cannot wear hijab. There is nothing in the books that prevents our daughters or anybody willing for that matter to adorn hijab, let alone the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Even, if there is anything like that, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria supersedes any other enabling law. And if it was not contained there, then why are they harassing our girls?”