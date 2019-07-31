Just in: Buhari obtained Cambridge University WAEC with 5 credits – WAEC tells tribunal

Just in: Buhari obtained Cambridge University WAEC with 5 credits – WAEC tells tribunal

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:44 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

Mr Henry Adewumi, Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of School Registration on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari, obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.

Adewumi, made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

NAN reports that Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

PDP and Abubakar, alleged in their petition challenging the victory of Buhari’, that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.

The two witnesses, Abba Kyari, two former secondary school mates testified to having obtained Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    UI Admits 4,500 Postgraduate Students for 2018/19 Session
    27 mins ago

    Zamfara to recruit 8,000 workers
    57 mins ago

    Security: 5 North-west governors to meet Thursday in Katsina
    An 81st Fighter Squadron pilot starts the engine in an A-29 Super Tucano Jan. 8, 2015, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The A-29 is a turboprop aircraft designed for light air support (LAS) and will be used to support the Afghan LAS training mission at Moody. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Callaghan/Released) 58 mins ago

    Boko Haram: Military to take delivery of Super Tucano fighter jets in 2020
    1 hour ago

    CBN injects $210m into forex narket
    1 hour ago

    Suspect confesses to raping, killing 9 years old girl in Rivers
    3 hours ago

    BBNaija S4: Fans hail inclusion of new housemates
    4 hours ago

    Oyo development: Makinde promises to partner with private sector