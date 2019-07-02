Just in: EFCC re-arraigns Fayose before new judge

Just in: EFCC re-arraigns Fayose before new judge

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:51 am


Fayose-EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crmes Commission on Tuesday rearraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High Court in Lagos over N6.9 billion Money laundering and fraud.

Details later

