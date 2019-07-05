Just in: President Buhari appoints 11 personal staff

Friday, July 5, 2019 6:04 pm


President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following appointments of personal staff.

 

  1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)

 

  1. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

 

  1. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President

 

  1. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol

 

  1. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)

 

  1. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)

 

  1. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

 

  1. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)

 

  1. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

 

  1. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

 

  1. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

 

The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

 

 

 

Garba Shehu

 

Senior Special Assistant to the President

 

(Media & Publicity)

 

July 5, 2019

