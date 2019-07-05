Just in: President Buhari appoints 11 personal staff

President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following appointments of personal staff.
- Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)
- Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)
- Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President
- Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol
- Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)
- Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)
- Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)
- Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)
- Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)
- Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)
- Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)
The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
July 5, 2019
