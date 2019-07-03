Kebbi Police arrest 6 suspected rapists

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:43 pm


 The Kebbi Police Command, has arrested six suspected rapists for assaulting and raping a married woman and two young girls in Warra, Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji  Garba Danjuma, made this disclosure to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.
“On May 22, the police patrol team attached to Warra division arrested one Usman Lawal and two others, all from Garin Baka village of Ngaski Local Government for the offences.
“They allegedly attacked one Safiya Audi, a married woman with cutlasses and also robbed her of the sum of N92, 250 as well as sexually assaulted her.
“The police arrested the three suspects and recovered some exhibits from them; and all the suspects confessed to have committed the crime,” he said.
 Danjumma said on June 10, one Badamasi Mamuda, 25, Yahuza Aliyu, 23 and Anas Abubakar, 20, all of Warra town, forcefully had canal knowledge of one Fatima Ibrahim, 13 and Shafa’atu Sani, also 13.
“All the suspected rapists have been arrested by the police and have confessed to the crime,” he said.
According to hum, they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.
The commissioner also said that his command under the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ had succeeded in arresting three suspected cattle rustlers in Arewa and Suru Local Government Areas.
“The suspects stole 29 goats and 2 cows.
“They are also suspected to be among the gang of cattle rustlers, who specialised in stealing animals along the border towns of Nigeria and Niger Republic through Arewa Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

