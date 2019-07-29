Keyamo in Court for asset declaration oath

A ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo, SAN, arrived the Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, for asset declaration oath.

Keyamo, who arrived at Court 11, located at the 3rd Floor of the building, at about 3. 02 p.m., headed straight to Justice Nkeonye Maha’s office with some documents in his hand.

The human rights activist came to the court with five other men, who waited for him inside the court.

After about 15 minutes in Maha’s office, Keyamo came out to join the men.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) approached him, he said he was not disposed to granting interview, as the team later entered the elevator to the 1st Floor of the building; where they went into another office.

After some minutes, some newsmen, who were already waiting for him, asked him why he was at the court.

Keyamo, who was about to board his black Toyota Land Cruiser positioned at the court’s premises, told journalists: ”Please, I am sorry, I won’t be able to say much, because I am in a hurry to submit my asset declaration form at the CCB before they close for the day.”

A reliable source at the court, however, confirmed that the lawyer came to swear to an affidavit in respect of his asset declaration certificate.

Keyamo was, however, seen driving out of the Federal High Court at about 3. 41pm.

Chapter 6, Part 1, Section 149 of the Nigerian Constitution, says a minister of the government of the federation shall not enter upon the duties of his office, unless he has declared his assets and liabilities as prescribed in the Constitution.

Keyamo, who was one of the 43 ministers nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari, appeared before the Senate for ministerial screening on Friday, July 26.