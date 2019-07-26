Kidnapped doctor regains freedom in C/River

Dr Inyama Marcus, a medical consultant with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, who was kidnapped on July 18 in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River has regained freedom.

Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary on Security in the state, confirmed his release in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Calabar.

Mboto said that Marcus was released through the combined efforts of the state government and security agencies in the state.

“Dr Marcus has been released. As we speak, they are on their way from where he was released to town,” he said.

Also, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Chairman in the state, Dr Agam Ayuk, confirmed the release of their colleague to NAN in a telephone interview.

“What I can only say is that the report reaching us from the office of the Permanent Secretary on Security is that Dr Marcus has been extracted from the hands of the kidnappers.

“He is still with the security agencies for now. We hope that he will be re-united with his family soon,” he said.

When asked whether any ransom was paid for his release, Ayuk said that he was not aware of any money

being paid.

“More details will come later and we are going to meet as an Association and take a decision on the next thing to do,” he said.

He commended the state government, security agencies and the Permanent Secretary for their efforts in the release of their colleague.

Secretary of NMA in the state, Dr Epoke Ezoke, who commend all stakeholders involved in the release of their colleague, urge the state government to strengthen the security network in the state.

“We are happy that our colleague has been released safely and unconditionally.

“I want to charge the state government to take the issue of security in the state seriously with a view to guarantee peace and development,” he said.