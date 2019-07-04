Kidnapped MOSOP Secretary-General regains freedom

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Mr. Anthony Porole, the Secretary General of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP who was kidnapped about a week ago has been released by his abductors.

It was gathered that Porole regained freedom from his abductors in the evening of Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was kidnapped in his home town, Biara Community in Rivers State.

While welcoming the release of its Secretary-General, MOSOP in press statement signed by Sunny Zorvah, its Publicity Secretary commendend efforts put up by individuals and the security agencies which led to the release of Mr Parole.

MOSOP also called on the leadership of the various communities in Ogoni to purge criminal elements from the respective kingdoms in their communities.

MOSOP also reiterated her call on the security agencies to redouble efforts and strategies deployed to tackle insecurity and criminality in Ogoniland and other parts of the State.

“We believe this kind of treatment on someone who has made huge sacrifices for the good of Ogoni and Peoples of the Niger Delta was unwarranted and should cease forth with.

“We also use this opportunity to urge Governments at all levels to commit themselves more in fighting crime and to reward peaceful Communities as a form of encouragement and attraction for others.”