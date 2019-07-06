Kogi gov. hails Kyari, Mustapha’s reappointment

Kogi gov. hails Kyari, Mustapha’s reappointment

Saturday, July 6, 2019 2:05 pm


Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has described the reappointment of Mr Abba Kyari, as Chief of Staff to the President, and Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation as ”a reward for hard work and diligence to duty.”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Saturday in Lokoja, Bello felicitated with the duo on their reappointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello also noted that the reappointments of the two principal officers was a testamentary of the President’s approval for their work in his first term.and

According to him,it also beliefBuhar’s in their ability to contribute meaningfully toward the “Next Level” he promised Nigerians.

The governor affirmed that Kyari had been a dedicated chief of staff to the President; a principled and hardworking aide, while urging him to continue to effectively steer the presidency’s affairs toward productive governance.

Bello further called Mustaphaon  to remain the dogged and relentless administrator in the affairs of the Nigerian state which he amply demonstrated during his first coming.

He stressed that the successes and achievements of President Buhari’s second tenure would be much hinged on the performance of Mustapha’s office.

Bello wished both of them good health and the wisdom to fulfill their duties in the best interest of the country.

