Kogi governor offsets N10m medical bill of kidney patient

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has come to the rescue of Mrs Omolara Oluyole, a civil servant in the state who needs to undergo kidney transplant to survive, by offsetting her medical bill of N10 million.

Oluyole is a deputy director at Comprehensive Health Centre, Nagazi, in Adavi Local Government Area of the State.

Oluyole was diagnosed of a chronic kidney disease at Zenith Medical and Kidney Center, Abuja, on January 18, and is in dire need of kidney transplant to survive.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Monday by Mr Abdulkareem Suleiman, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral, Donor Agencies and Special Projects, in Lokoja on Monday, indicated that the governor’s attention was drawn to the life-threatening situation of Oluyole.

Suleiman, who doubles as the Focal Person for Kogi Social Investment Programme (SIP), said the governor paid the N10 million medical bill on Friday to the Zenith Medical and Kidney Center, in Abuja, where the operation would take place.

“The governor, who is a passionate leader with original humanist principles, donated the sum of N10m for her kidney transplant, in spite of the paucity of funds and the economic situation of the state.

“Mrs Stella Omolara Oluyole is one out of many Kogi citizens that have similar critical health problems that our amiable governor has sponsored,” he said.