Kogi Governorship: Sheidu picks APC nomination form, promises to focus on technology

Prof. Sheidu Muhammed, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, says he will use technology and innovation to diversify economy of the state.Muhammed , a former Director-General, National Space Research and Development Agency said this at a news conference on Thursday shortly after picking his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former director-general bought the form to participate in the primaries for the party’s flag bearer for Nov. 16 governorship poll in the state.Muhammed said that if elected as governor, he would repackage and rebrand the state.“I have used the last three months to do consultation with our elders and party’s elders before coming to the conclusion to contest for governorship position in the state.” I have decided to help to reshape the the future in the interest of the party and our state.“We believe that we have to offer to refigure our state and change the destiny of both young and old in our state. We need to repackage Kogi and do a rebranding,” he said.According to him, it is in that interest, that I have decided to present myself.“What we intend to do differently is a fact that we propose a number of activities to develop a blue print in the interest of our state.“We will be using technology and innovation for economic diversification of our state. We are doing this because social and economic development are stagnant in Kogi in the last three years.“That is why we decided to come out to repackage Kogi State. What do we mean by technology and innovation for economic diversification of our state,” he said.Muhammed, who said that Kogi remained the largest producer of cashew and second in the production of cassava, said that he would boost the production of the products to meet their demands in the international market