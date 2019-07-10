Kogi Guber: Abubakar picks PDP nomination form, promises to make Kogi great

Richard Elesho/Lokoha

FrontlinePeoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Aspirant from Kogi, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, today visited Wadata Plaza, the party’s Secretariat to pick nomination and expression of interest forms.

Abubakar who is also son of former Governor Ibrahim. Idris was escorted on the visit by hundreds of supporters. He promised to make Kogi self sufficient if elected-.

“I hope to see a Kogi that is self-sufficient in the future; a Kogi that will depend very little on the Federal Government in the sense that we will have more than enough to run our state.

“I hope to see a Kogi where workers are happy and paid as at when due.

“By and large, I hope to see a Kogi that is better than what it is currently, ” he told journalists at the Secretariat.

The aspirant said that he entered the governorship race to change the narrative of the state which had been negative in the last three years.

“The state has witnessed both human and infrastructural decay over the last three and half years. There has been the issue of salaries, pension, education, health, infrastructure, agriculture to mention a few.

“We are now faced with a state that has so many problems and that has necessitated my coming in to throw my hat into the ring so that we could make and change the narrative of what is going on presently in my state,’’ he said.

Abubajar said that Kogi had always been a PDP state and it would be returned to the party come Nov. 16.

Asked if he is in the race because he is son of a former governor, Ibrahim, he said being a child of a former governor doesn’t stop him from contesting an election.

“The constitution allows me to vote and be voted for. I have met the prerequisite in terms of education, being a Kogi indigene and of age. I have all these in the kitty.

“I don’t need to be a former governor’s son to run for an election in the state, ” he said adding that it was insulting and desperate politicking for any to suggest his father was the initiator of his aspiration