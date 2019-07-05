Kogi guber: APC adopts indirect primaries

Friday, July 5, 2019 9:11 pm


Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, APC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Indirect Primaries to elect the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Kogi Governorship election.

The approval was given after a meeting of the NWC on Friday where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the Indirect Primary was considered and deliberated on.

In a press statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three mode of primary election to elect Party candidates – Indirect, Direct Primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

Issa-Onilu stated that the Party’s timetable for the sales of forms and conduct of primaries will be announced in due course.

Despite calls from stakeholders and governorship aspirants for direct primary, Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has expressed confidence that he will win the primary election regardless of the mode adopted by the party

