Kogi guber aspirant promises to develop education sector

Monday, July 1, 2019 9:26 am


 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim  has promised  to make Education sector  a thematic area of his Administration if elected.

Abubakar,  son of the former governor of the state Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, who described education as the bedrock for a  sustainable development,  maintained  that he will dedicate  one third of the state budget to the sector

Abubakar  gave the assurances in a message to Anchor International Schools Lokoja on the occasion of the fourth edition annual cultural day held in Lokoja.

While noting that no meaningful development can be attained by any nation if education does not enjoy a pride of place, he lamented that the state of primary education in the state was appalling and needed  to be addressed.

Abubakar Ibrahim described the role of private schools as very complementary and said if elected, he would provide enabling environment for private sector education to thrive side by side government owned institutions.

The PDP aspirant, who was represented by Mrs Lami Funsho, urged for the sustenance of African culture. He however cautioned agaist practices such as genital mutilation, discrimination of any kind, torture to women and children and any kind of maltreatment to members of the society.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs H.A Mathias, the proprietor of Anchor International Schools, said the school is geared towards becoming a world class educational pacesetter of international repute, contributing tremendously to nation building by raising God fearing, transformational and global leaders through quality education.

