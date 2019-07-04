Kogi Guber: Melaye, Suleiman obtain PDP nomination forms

Sen. Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) says his ambition to run for Kogi governorship election is borne out of agitation, clarion call and passion from people of the state.

Melaye said this while speaking with newsmen shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that there was dire need of a competent leader to recover Kogi from insecurity, unemployment, nonpayment of salaries and pension as well as depleted economy.

The lawmaker pledged to revive all the ministries, departments and agencies in the state and restore the hope of the people.

“We will look at tapping the available of over 200 mineral resources in Kogi. We will look at environment, agriculture, we will tap into mining.

“We will look at education that is bedrock of our people that has completely collapsed. Our children have spent more time at home than in school in the last four years.

“Our workers, elders, pensioners are dying for not being able to pay for their daily drugs. Many are hypertensive and diabetic but they cannot service these ailments because government has refused to pay salaries and pensions,’’ he said.

Melaye said his administration would focus on people, diversification of projects, tourism and entrainment, education as well as agriculture, if elected.

“I will diversify the state economy by investing in tourism and entertainment industry that would make the state a tourist attraction to the world.

“We will be less independent on what is coming from the national. I assure you that Kogi women will see development like never before.’’

Another aspirant from the state, who is a renowned expert of Public Private Partnerships, Mr Aminu Suleiman, said that Kogi was in dear need of change of good leadership.

He said that the state needed a visionary leader that would address insecurity and lack of payment of salary to workers, saying educational infrastructure in the state is worrisome.

“I believe with my pedigree, this is something we are going to do better. You know that, importantly in governance the people should enjoy welfare and security. Unfortunately, this is not available in our state.

Suleiman pledged to harness the state’s untapped resources to implement new minimum wage if elected as governor.

“It may interest you to know that Kogi state is the second most endowed state in Nigeria.

“You will agree with me that even though a lot of states in northern Nigeria do not have industry, but Kogi in the north is having one of the biggest industries and its still functioning.

“What that mean is that it also serve as another source of revenue. Also you will agree with me that there are some untapped natural resources in the state,” the aspirantsaid.

Besides, Suleiman pledged to improve on the state infrastructure and as well as use empowerment programme to address insecurity in the state, saying prevention is better than cure