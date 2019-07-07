Kogi guber: Why am seeking second term – Wada

The immediate past governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada said that it had become difficult to fold his hands and allow the unimaginable suffering of Kogi people continue unabated.

The former governor made this known during a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, in Lokoja, on Saturday.

Wada said he was moved into re-contesting under the umbrella of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because of the plight of the people of the state.

Earlier, while addressing Kogi state executives of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wada said it has become difficult to fold his hands and allow the continued unimaginable suffering of Kogi people.

He tasked the PDP state executives to see the forthcoming November governorship election as a defining moment that calls for deep reflection. He said all hands must be on deck to make the November 16 governorship election a turning point for the state.

While noting that within the available resources to his administration, he made the completion of inherited projects, payment of salaries a priority, Wada said informed decision as to who becomes the next Kogi State Governor should be about capacity and experience.

He told the party leaders that his aspiration is about the people who now see suicide as option.

Capt. Wada stated that his administration made transparency, accountability and honesty its watchword, which help him achieve much with little resources. He appealed for the support of the PDP executives to enable him realise his aspiration.

He disclosed that the peoples decision on who fly the party’s flag is crucial to making education, health care delivery affordable and infrastructure development central to the people, urging the party executives to create a level playing field that will allow for a candidate that is passionate about actualising the dream of a better and enviable Kogi fly the party’s flag.

The PDP aspirant disclosed that it would be suicidal if Kogi people mess up the only opportunity left in choosing a purposeful leader as governor, insisting that their only life line should be well utilized and should not be traded off for peanuts.

Capt Wada assured that he would unlock Kogi’s rich potentials for the benefit of all Kogites if elected again.

The former governor equally disclosed that the provision of needed infrastructures and engagement of best hands and up to date technologies to put Kogi among the best economies remains his focus having learned a lot in his first term as governor.

