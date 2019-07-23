Kogi police arrest 36 robbery, kidnap, cultism suspects

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 5:53 pm


The Police in Kogi on Tuesday said 36 persons suspected to be kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists had been apprehended.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Busari, told newsmen in Lokoja that four of the suspects were held in connection with the killing of a medical doctor, Dr Yahaya Jibrin, in Ankpa on March 27.

He said that that Christopher Attach, an apprentice at Okoye Clinic, Ankpa, was arrested for conspiring with others to kill the doctor, the proprietor of the clinic.

According to Busari, Attach and three other suspects – Suleiman Idris, Abdulwahab and Abdul Abu killed the popular doctor after robbing him of N1.6 million cash.

He said that two kidnap suspects, John Okonkwo and Lawal Gambo, were arrested in the process of collecting N10 million ransom for the kidnap of Mr Uchenna Ogbu, a cow dealer in Lokoja on June 5.

According to Busari, Suleiman Baba, Usman Abubakar, Aliyu Abdulahi, Kayode Oloruntoba and Kayode Rufus were arrested for kidnapping Mr Mathew Peter at Oyo village on June 17.

He also stated that Musa Ismaila, Muhammed Bingiri, Abubakar Yahaya and Umaru Bingiri were held for masterminding the kidnap of Ardo of Gegu village also on June 17.

The Commissioner disclosed that 11 others were arrested for armed robbery while five were being detained for belonging to secret society.

He showed Omonaiye Folorunsho and Idris Yahaya to the newsmen, saying that the duo were nabbed for being in possession of bags of Indian hemp.

He added that one Ocheme Kizito was arrested for threatening to kidnap the Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and members of his family.

The commissioner said that the suspected allegedly demanded N2 million from the chairman or have his family members kidnapped.

He said that arms, including British Barreta pistol, AK-47 rifles, locally-made double-barrel guns and cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He said that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded

