Kogi politics: I’ll work for Bello’s re-election – Rep. Zacharia

Monday, July 22, 2019 12:21 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. David Zacharia (APC-Kogi), has promised to work for the re-election of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Jerry Ocheme, on Sunday in Abuja, Zacharia reiterated his commitment and total support to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The lawmaker described Bello as a detribalised governor who deserved a re-election in the Nov. 16 Governorship election in the state.

He called on party elders, support groups and other stakeholders in his constituency to remain focused on the “divine task ahead of them’’

Zacharia said that his campaign group had been hinted and had accepted the roles it was expected to play in Bello’s re-election bid.

Contrary to speculations in the media, Zacharia said he had no plan to shift his support to any other candidate aside the governor.

He urged all stakeholders to be conscious of those he called purveyors of fake news ahead of the Nov. 16 elections.

