Kwara Assembly seeks isolated camp for traditional medicine practitioners

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:48 pm



The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday called on Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to direct the State Ministry of Health to create an isolated camp for traditional medicine practitioners in the state.

The House made the call in its resolution following an observation by the House Leader, Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji.
Abubakar-Magaji in his submission drew the attention of the House to what he described as indiscriminate sale and advertisement of traditional medicines in various parts of the state.

Some of the lawmakers who contributed to the debate equally condemned the act and called on the House to take drastic action toward checking this.

Speaker Danladi Yakubu-Salihu, while reading the resolution of the house, called on the state government to create an isolated camp for the practitioners to sell their medicines to interested clients.

The lawmakers also called on the National Broadcasting Commission to be alive to its responsibilities by regulating the activities of the broadcasting stations in the state with regards to advertisement of traditional medicine.

The House further called on the Association of Traditional Medical Practitioners in the state to call to order some of their members involved in mobile advertising and constituting a nuisance to the society.

The Speaker directed the House Committee on Health and Environment to liaise with the Ministry of Health on the need for drugs and medicine regulatory agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities.

Also during plenary, the House expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over the nomination of two indigenes, Gbemisola Saraki and Lai Mohammed, as ministers in his cabinet.

