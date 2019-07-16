Kwara House probes alleged transfer of chalet’s ownership to Saraki

Kwara House probes alleged transfer of chalet’s ownership to Saraki

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:15 pm


Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday directed its Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development to investigate the alleged transfer of the ownership of a four-bedroom chalet to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The building named Alimi Lodge is located on Alimi road in GRA, llorin, the state capital.

The directive of the House followed the raising of the issue under matters of urgent public importance by Omotayo Awodiji (APC- lrepodun).

Awodiji, while raising the matter, said that the lodge was transferred to Saraki under the state’s Pension Law for Governors and Deputy Governors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki was a two-term governor of the state.
Awodiji, however, insisted that the ownership of the lodge was not transferable as it was meant for an incumbent Chief Executive of the state.

The Speaker, Danladi Yakubu- Salihu, while reading the resolutions of the House, said there was the need for the House to investigate the matter.

This, he said, was to put an end to all forms of abnormality in the state in order to enhance the well being of the people and fast track the socio-economic development of the state.

The committee was mandated to report back to the House on Thursday.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Minimum wage: FG commences payment for workers below N30,000 salary benchmark
    21 mins ago

    Emergence of 2 Bauchi Speakers: Reps C’mttee holds public hearing
    29 mins ago

    Lagarde resigns as IMF MD
    41 mins ago

    Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death
    46 mins ago

    I’ve No Plan To Leave APC – Obaseki
    46 mins ago

    Insecurity: My critics unpatriotic, says Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Udom, Akeredolu, Onyema for HoG Awards
    1 hour ago

    CCII, Stakeholders Urge Makinde to Activate Waste to Wealth Project

    These Might Interest You...