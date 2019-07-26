Kwara receives N3.97bn federal allocation for July

Friday, July 26, 2019


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

The Kwara Government on Friday announced the receipt of N3.97 billion as net allocation for the month of July.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mr Benjamin Fatigun, in Ilorin.

Fatigun gave the breakdown of the allocation to include N2,960,663,019.50 Statutory Revenue Allocation (SRA); N1,010,817,811.15 Value Added Tax (VAT) and N5,783,607.74 Exchange Gain.

He also said the entire 16 local government areas received a total sum of N2,880,023,786.04 as net allocation for July.

According to him, the breakdown of the money are N2,303,340,603.78 for SRA, N572,868,500.92 for VAT and N3,814,681.34 for Exchange Gain.

