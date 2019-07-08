L.G workers barricade roads in Kogi over unpaid salaries

Monday, July 8, 2019 1:34 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The staffers of Mopa Amuro LGA of Kogi State have blocked the federal highway in protest, demanding full payment of their salaries.

The workers in the hundreds shut down the council secretariat shouting and chanting slogans like, ” We’re tired of percentage salaries, ” No to percentage salaries “.

As at time of press, the Council leadership and management staffers could not be reached as they were no where to be found.

The workers anger was fuelled by the new federal government policy, which made the local government councils, receive allocation directly from the revenue mobilization account committee.

The workers who would not want their names in print have however vow to continue with the protest until their demands are met.

