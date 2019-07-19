Labourer jailed 28 months for indecently touching a woman

A Minna Magistrates’ Court, on Friday sentenced a labourer, Abubakar Mohammed, to t28 months in prison for indecently touching a woman while taking a ride in a tricycle,

The magistrate, Mr Murtala Ibrahim, convicted the defendant on two counts of indecent assault and causing hurt, after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

He also ordered the convict to pay N70, 000 as compensation to the complainant to cover her medical expenses.

The police said that the convict on July 12, while in a commercial tricycle with the complainant, touched her indecently.

He told the court that the complainant while trying to wade off his hands, fell off the tricycle.

The police alleged that the complainant sustained injuries when she fell from the tricycle.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 264 and 247 of the penal Code.