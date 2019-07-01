In Pictures: Last Respects for Eniola Bello’s Wife

In Pictures: Last Respects for Eniola Bello’s Wife

Monday, July 1, 2019 4:50 pm


Mr Gbenga Adefaye and his Wife, Abosede

Mr Eniola Bello, husband of the deceased

Mr Bayo Onanuga (middle), Publisher of The News Magazine and PMNEWS

Mr Henry Wordu, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi and Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi

Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra state

Pastor Abraham Ayedogbon while preaching at the event

R-L Comrade Ayo Bello Odofin, Mrs Nkechi Bello Odofin, Pastor Rufus Alemeru , Pastor Bola Alemeru, Professor Mrs Emily Alemika and Mr Eniola Bello

Senator Florence Ita Giwa and Bola Sagaya

R-L Funke Egbemode, Bunmi Awosanya, Kaine Briggs and Bukola Olatunji at the outing service held to honour late Mrs Helen Eniola Olaitan, earlier today

The Choir, Tehila ministering at the event

Uncle Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard newspapers at the event

Sympathizers at the event

Friends and family of the deceased

Friends and

Hon Yomi Awoniyi and Wife, Tokunbo Awoniyi

family members of the late Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola Bello, wife of Mr Eniola Bello,wife of the Managing Director of Thisday, gathered at Banex Event Centre, Lagos to pay their last respect on Sunday, 30 June 2019.

Among the hundreds present were popular names in the media: Mr Bayo Onanuga, publisher of TheNEWS magazine and Sam Amuka Pemu, Publisher of the Vanguard. Politicians were not left out either: Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Transport Minister; Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State; Senator Florence Ita Giwa and others.

Photos by Ayodele Efunla

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Tricycle Replaces Motorcycle in UI
    1 hour ago

    Governor Makinde Inaugurates Committees to Probe LGs Accounts, Public Institutions
    1 hour ago

    NSE market indices open July with 1.18% loss
    2 hours ago

    You must be investigated in spite stepping down, lawyers tell COZA Pastor
    2 hours ago

    UN official tasks Buhari on appointment of women into cabinet
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria yet to find rhythm at Cup of Nations, Mikel Obi says
    2 hours ago

    Pentagon confirms death of U.S soldier in Afghanistan
    2 hours ago

    Bakers urge FG to probe N4.3bn cassava bread intervention fund

    These Might Interest You...