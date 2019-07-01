In Pictures: Last Respects for Eniola Bello’s Wife

Friends and

family members of the late Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola Bello, wife of Mr Eniola Bello,wife of the Managing Director of Thisday, gathered at Banex Event Centre, Lagos to pay their last respect on Sunday, 30 June 2019.

Among the hundreds present were popular names in the media: Mr Bayo Onanuga, publisher of TheNEWS magazine and Sam Amuka Pemu, Publisher of the Vanguard. Politicians were not left out either: Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Transport Minister; Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State; Senator Florence Ita Giwa and others.

Photos by Ayodele Efunla