In Pictures: Last Respects for Eniola Bello’s Wife

Mr Gbenga Adefaye and his Wife, Abosede
Mr Eniola Bello, husband of the deceased
Mr Bayo Onanuga (middle), Publisher of The News Magazine and PMNEWS
Mr Henry Wordu, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi and Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi
Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra state
Pastor Abraham Ayedogbon while preaching at the event
R-L Comrade Ayo Bello Odofin, Mrs Nkechi Bello Odofin, Pastor Rufus Alemeru , Pastor Bola Alemeru, Professor Mrs Emily Alemika and Mr Eniola Bello
Senator Florence Ita Giwa and Bola Sagaya
R-L Funke Egbemode, Bunmi Awosanya, Kaine Briggs and Bukola Olatunji at the outing service held to honour late Mrs Helen Eniola Olaitan, earlier today
The Choir, Tehila ministering at the event
Uncle Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard newspapers at the event
Sympathizers at the event
Friends and family of the deceased
Friends and
Hon Yomi Awoniyi and Wife, Tokunbo Awoniyi
family members of the late Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola Bello, wife of Mr Eniola Bello,wife of the Managing Director of Thisday, gathered at Banex Event Centre, Lagos to pay their last respect on Sunday, 30 June 2019.
Among the hundreds present were popular names in the media: Mr Bayo Onanuga, publisher of TheNEWS magazine and Sam Amuka Pemu, Publisher of the Vanguard. Politicians were not left out either: Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Transport Minister; Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State; Senator Florence Ita Giwa and others.
Photos by Ayodele Efunla
Related
Leave a Reply