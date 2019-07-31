Lawmakers decry poor condition of Ondo State Assembly Complex

Members of Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday decried the poor state of the legislative complex and described it as the worst among its peers across the country.

In a communique issued at the end of the house plenary, at the residence of Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, in Akure, the lawmakers alleged that the complex had not been rehabilitated in the last 10 years.

In the communiqué read to newsmen by Mr Success Torukerijo, the member representing Ese Odo Constituency, the lawmakers claimed that no funds had been released for the execution of capital projects in the assembly in the last five years.

“We want to restate and reaffirm that on Wednesday, July 24, a snake fell from the ceiling into the chambers of the house.

“Also, on Thursday, July 25, part of the ceiling caved in and fell into the chambers, preventing us from holding a scheduled meeting inside the chambers.

“We take exception to the doctored video released by the media office of the governor when the governor visited the house on Friday, July 26, and we will not want to join issues by releasing the original version of the video.

“We reiterate the constitutional status of the legislature as an independent arm of government which, therefore, deserves to be accorded such.

“We want to state, without any equivocation, that no fund had been released to the House of Assembly for capital projects in the last five years in spite of budgetary provision.

“That there has not been any cash backing for renovation of the House of Assembly in the past 10 years.

“It is pitiable that the Ondo State House of Assembly Complex is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the whole country.

“It may also interest the public to know that the offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker do not have official cars.

“We appreciate all who showed genuine concern since this incident of the house and we want to assure the people of Ondo State that we are determined to make laws that will advance Ondo State and we shall not waiver in this responsibility,” the lawmakers stated.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, declined comment on the issue, saying, “no comment”