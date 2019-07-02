Lawmakers give their expectations as 9th Assembly resumes

Ahead of Tuesday’s resumption of lawmakers at the National Assembly, some members of the House of Representatives have expressed their expectations for the 9th parliament.

A cross-section of members who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Abuja, were optimistic that the present assembly would make a positive difference in the nation’s history.

NAN recalls that the National Assembly had, on June 13, adjourned the plenary for a two-week break after the elections of its presiding officers by the lawmakers, to reconvene on July 2.

Speaking, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) said he expected the 9th House of Representatives to be a house of reforms just as the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, had said in his inaugural speech.

”The House that will be the pivotal of the needed restructuring that we desire for in Nigeria economically, politically and socially.

”The House that will also earn greater respect from members of the public,” he said.

He noted that the way for the house to earn respect was to do things differently ”and in a manner that will earn the respect of Nigerians.”

Salam, who represents Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, said he looked forward to a house that would start of early with very important legislations, especially on the issue of Electoral Act reform.

He said “We commence work on reforming our Electoral Act and the constitution very late and too close to the elections when so many interests would have come in and people would become suspicious of every move to amend one clause or the other.

”But the earlier we do this, the better for us as a people.

”So I am looking forward to a House that will start of early to make laws and amend laws that will make sure that we have more credible electoral system.

”A House that will allow for the processes of elections to attain greater acceptability, even in the eyes of international partners.

”So, I am looking forward to a more dynamic House, a more progressive House, a House that will be more responsible and more responsive to the public interests,”

Rep. Yusuf Yakub (APC-Adamawa), corroborated Salam’s statement, saying his expectation was for the 9th assembly to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

”We should make sure that wherever we see any challenge, we quickly bring it to the floor of the House in form of motion and where necessary, we make laws that are friendly to the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Yakub, who aspired to the position of speaker, said the legislature would not hesitate to carry out its oversight functions on the activities of the executive for the betterment of the country.

On his part, Rep Garba Chede (APC-Taraba), who said with the new leadership of National Assembly, he hoped that the executive-legislative relationship would help to enhance the delivery of good governance that Nigerians yearned for.

He described the parliament as ”the most important component of democracy that helps to put the executive on its toes in ensuring that appropriated funds are judiciously used for the good of the people.”

He said he was hopeful that the present assembly would work towards actualising the “Next Level Agenda” of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.