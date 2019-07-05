Libya: Dabiri-Erewa condoles with families of victims of migrants centre airstrike

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Executive Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has condoled with families of nine Nigerians involved in early Wednesday’s airstrike on migrant detention centre in Libya, which killed 44 migrants. Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the media aide to the CEO of the commission made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Balogun quoted her as saying that it was regrettable that migrants survived a treacherous journey only to be killed in someone else’s war in Libya.

“It is disheartening that nine Nigerians have been identified as victims in the unfortunate incident.

”Nigerians, who were due to be airlifted back to Nigeria, were cut down in their prime,” she said.