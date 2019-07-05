List of 38 New Senior Advocates of Nigeria Released

Friday, July 5, 2019 3:44 pm
The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, at its 138th plenary session held on 4 July 2019, has elevated 38 practitioners to the inner bar.
The rank, Senior Advocat of Nigeria (SAN), is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
The swearing in ceremony of the 38, according to a press statement dated 5 July, signed by Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, will take place during the 2019/2020 New Legal Year of the Supreme Court scheduled for September 2019.
Among the new SANs are:
-Adedoyin Oyinkan Rodes-Vivour
– Abdullahi Haruna
-Manga Mohammed Nurudeen
-Adedayo Toba Apata
-John Onuegbulam Asoluka,
-Adedokun Matthew Makinde.
-Ebun Olu Adegboruwa
See the attached list for the others
Leave a Reply