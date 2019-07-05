List of 38 New Senior Advocates of Nigeria Released

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, at its 138th plenary session held on 4 July 2019, has elevated 38 practitioners to the inner bar.

The rank, Senior Advocat of Nigeria (SAN), is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The swearing in ceremony of the 38, according to a press statement dated 5 July, signed by Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, will take place during the 2019/2020 New Legal Year of the Supreme Court scheduled for September 2019.

Among the new SANs are:

-Adedoyin Oyinkan Rodes-Vivour

– Abdullahi Haruna

-Manga Mohammed Nurudeen

-Adedayo Toba Apata

-John Onuegbulam Asoluka,

-Adedokun Matthew Makinde.

-Ebun Olu Adegboruwa

See the attached list for the others