Magu Admonishes Youth

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has urged the Nigerian youths to never allow evil thoughts penetrate their hearts.

Magu gave the charge on Thursday July 4, 2019 while delivering a lecture at the 2019 Batch B Orientation Course held at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp ground in Iseyin Oyo State.

The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Zonal Head of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office, Friday Ebelo, noted that the only way the youth could effectively avoid crimes was by ensuring that they do not give space for evil thoughts to germinate in their hearts.

He said, “It often takes a process to get involve in crime. You must, therefore, be careful about what manner of thought you allow to dominate your mind. It is equally important that you choose carefully the kind of people you associate with because that also influences what you give priority to in your heart”.

While relating his message with the Commission’s statistics of arrests, arraignment and conviction of youth involved in criminal activities in recent times, Magu insisted that many were persuaded into the act due to their choice of providing unbridled access to all shades of evil thoughts.

He further advised them to be hardworking in order to make meaningful impact in life warning, “There is no shortcut to wealth and fame. Acts of criminality might deliver wealth in the short run, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth”.